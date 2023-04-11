China’s consumer prices grew at the slowest pace since September 2021 and producer prices declined the most in 33 months in March, providing some space for monetary policy maneuver. Consumer prices gained 0.7 percent on a yearly basis in March, following an increase of 1.0 percent in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. Inflation was forecast to remain at 1.0 percent.
