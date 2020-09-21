China Keeps Benchmark Rates On Hold

China retained its benchmark rates for the fifth straight month as the economy continued to log robust recovery from the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The one-year loan prime rate was retained at 3.85 percent and the five-year loan prime rate was maintained at 4.65 percent. The one-year and five-year loan prime rates were last reduced in April.
