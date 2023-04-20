China’s central bank maintained its benchmark rates unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected, as the economy logged a strong growth after the unwinding of zero-Covid policy. The People’s Bank of China left its one-year loan prime rate, or LPR, unchanged at 3.65 percent. Similarly, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 4.30 percent.
