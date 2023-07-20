China’s central bank kept its loan prime rates unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected, after lowering the rates last month. The central bank maintained its one-year loan prime rate, or LPR, at 3.55 percent. Likewise, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 4.20 percent.
