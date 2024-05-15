China’s central bank left its medium-term lending facility rate unchanged on Wednesday as policymakers focus more on the currency stabilization. The People’s Bank of China conducted the CNY 125 billion of one-year MLF facility. The rate on the MLF was retained at 2.5 percent. The MLF usually acts as a guide to the loan prime rate fixing.
