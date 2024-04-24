China maintained its benchmark lending rates unchanged as expected after the economy showed signs of improvement at the start of the year. At a monthly fixing on Monday, the People’s Bank of China kept the one-year loan prime rate at 3.45 percent. Likewise, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 3.95 percent.
