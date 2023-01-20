China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fifth straight month despite the economy struggling to gain traction. The People’s Bank of China on Friday kept its one-year loan prime rate, or LPR, unchanged at 3.65 percent. Similarly, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was maintained at 4.30 percent.
