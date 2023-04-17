China’s central bank maintained the rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility on Monday. The People’s Bank of China added CNY 170 billion via one-year MLF at an interest rate of 2.75 percent. The central bank also conducted seven-day reverse repo operations worth CNY 20 billion at a rate of 2.00 percent.
