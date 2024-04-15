China left its medium-term lending facility rate unchanged on Monday as the central bank focus more on diverting risks to the weakening yuan. The People’s Bank of China conducted CNY 100 billion of one-year MLF at an interest rate of 2.5 percent. The interest rate was kept unchanged from the previous session. The bank injected CNY 2 billion via seven-day reverse repos at a rate of 1.8 percent.

