China’s central bank maintained the rate on medium-term lending facility unchanged unexpectedly on Monday as any reduction would add downward pressure on the renminbi. The People’s Bank of China added CNY 995 billion via the MLF, which is set to mature in one year. The interest rate was 2.5 percent, unchanged from the previous operation. Markets widely expected a reduction in the MLF rate.
