China retained its benchmark lending rate for the fourth straight month on Tuesday, providing no hope for the beleaguered housing market and the struggling economy. The People’s Bank of China kept its one-year loan prime rate, or LPR, unchanged at 3.65 percent. Similarly, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 4.30 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Leaves 1-Year Lending Rate Unchanged At 3.65% - December 20, 2022
- European Economics News Preview: Eurozone Current Account, Consumer Confidence Due - December 20, 2022
- U.S. Housing Market Index Unexpectedly Drops For 12th Straight Month In December - December 19, 2022