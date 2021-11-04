Loan Prime Rate 5Y in China remained unchanged at 4.65 percent in October from 4.65 percent in September of 2021. Loan Prime Rate 5Y in China averaged 4.70 percent from 2019 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 4.85 percent in September of 2019 and a record low of 4.65 percent in April of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Loan Prime Rate 5Y.

