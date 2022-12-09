China’s consumer price inflation continued to ease in November and factory gate prices decreased again as strict zero-Covid strategy dragged on economic activity, depressing inflationary pressures while spiraling costs act as utmost policy constraint in major economies. Consumer prices posted an annual increase of 1.6 percent in November, after October’s 2.1 percent gain.
