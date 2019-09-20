China Lowers 1-Year Prime Lending Rate

China’s central bank reduced its one-year loan prime rate marginally but retained five-year lending rate on Friday. The People’s Bank of China set the one-year lending rate at 4.20 percent compared to 4.25 percent in August. The five-year lending rate was maintained at 4.85 percent. Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, said this is another small step towards lower rates.
