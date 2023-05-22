China’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Monday despite strengthening calls for monetary policy easing to support economic growth amid a notable slowdown in inflation. The People’s Bank of China retained its one-year loan prime rate, or LPR, at 3.65 percent. Likewise, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was left unchanged at 4.30 percent.
