China’s factory sector continued to expand with sustained increases in output and new orders amid the improving sentiment, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, posted 50.8 in January, unchanged from December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Manufacturing Activity Continues To Expand - February 1, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Bank Of England To Hold Key Rate - February 1, 2024
- Dollar Rebounds After Fed Policy, Powell’s Comments - January 31, 2024