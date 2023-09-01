China’s manufacturing activity rebounded in August on fresh increases in output and new orders, data from S&P Global showed on Friday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 51.0 in August from 49.2 in July. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector. Although the growth was mild, the pace was the best seen since February.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Manufacturing Activity Rebounds In August - September 1, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final GDP Data Due - September 1, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Regains Ground Following Inflation Data - August 31, 2023