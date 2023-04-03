China’s manufacturing activity stagnated in March after expanding at the fastest pace in eight months largely due to weak foreign demand. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 50.0 in March from an eight-month high of 51.6 in February, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.
