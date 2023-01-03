China’s factory activity deteriorated further at the end of the year as Covid-19 containment measures together with softer demand forced manufacturers to downsize production. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index edged down to 49.0 in December from 49.4 in the previous month, survey results published by S&P Global showed on Tuesday.
