China’s manufacturing sector logged the fastest growth in nearly two years in May as production growth accelerated amid rising new orders, final survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 51.7 in May from 51.4 in the previous month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Manufacturing Logs Fastest Growth In Nearly 2 Years - June 3, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due - June 3, 2024
- Dollar Sheds Ground Against Major Counterparts - May 31, 2024