China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in June as production growth accelerated the most in two years underpinned by rising new orders, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose 51.8 in June from 51.7 in the previous month. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.
