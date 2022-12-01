China’s manufacturing sector continued to contract in November due to the sustained reductions in output and sales, a closely watched survey showed on Thursday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose moderately to 49.4 in November from 49.2 in October, data published by S&P Global revealed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: UK Nationwide House Prices Data Due - December 1, 2022
- China Manufacturing Sector Continues To Shrink In November - December 1, 2022
- South Korea Q3 GDP Grows 0.3% On Quarter - November 30, 2022