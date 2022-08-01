China Manufacturing Sector Expands In July

China’s manufacturing sector expanded in July following the easing of COVID-19 containment measures but the pace of growth softened, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday. The Caixin factory Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped to 50.4 in July from 51.7 in June. Nonetheless, a score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.
