China Manufacturing Sector Growth Improves In May

China’s manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in May on robust new orders and production, data published by IHS Markit showed on Tuesday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 52.0 in May from 51.9 in April. The reading was expected to remain unchanged at 51.9. Although mild, the upturn was the strongest recorded in the year to date.
