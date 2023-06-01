China’s manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in three months in May as strong new orders boosted production, survey results from S&P Global revealed on Thursday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index picked up to 50.9 in May from 49.5 in April. The reading was forecast to remain unchanged at 49.5. The latest reading was above the neutral 50.0 level.
