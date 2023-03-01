China’s manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in seven months in February, driven by the upturns in production and new orders, suggesting a strong rebound in the first quarter following the easing of pandemic related restrictions. At 51.6, the Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 49.2 in the previous month, survey results from S&P Global showed.
