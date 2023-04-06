China’s private sector expanded at the fastest pace in nine months in March on an accelerated rise in services activity, survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The Caixin composite output index rose to 54.5 in March from 54.2 in February. The score remained above the neutral 50.0 for the third consecutive month.
