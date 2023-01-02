China’s manufacturing and services sectors weakened the most since early 2020 despite the abrupt abandonment of zero Covid policy in December amid public resistance, as the number of infections rise that prompted several countries to raise alerts and, bring back testing and protective measures. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index declined to 47.0 in December.
