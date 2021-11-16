Producer Price Inflation MoM in China increased to 2.50 percent in October from 1.20 percent in September of 2021. Producer Price Inflation MoM in China averaged 0.07 percent from 2012 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 2.50 percent in October of 2021 and a record low of -1.30 percent in April of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Producer Price Inflation Mom.

