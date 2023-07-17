China’s property investment dropped further in the first half of the year, reflecting the woes faced by the cash-strapped developers despite signs of recovery seen at the start of the year. During January to June, property investment decreased 7.9 percent from the previous year, the NBS reported. This was bigger than the 7.2 percent fall in the January to May period.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Property Investment Declines Further - July 17, 2023
- China Q2 GDP Growth Misses Expectations - July 17, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Italy Final Inflation Data Due - July 17, 2023