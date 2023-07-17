As the re-opening boost started to fade, China’s economy expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter, strengthening the call for more stimulus that prop up domestic demand. Gross domestic product logged an annual growth of 6.3 percent in the second quarter, faster than the 4.5 percent expansion in the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Q2 GDP Growth Misses Expectations - July 17, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Italy Final Inflation Data Due - July 17, 2023
- Dollar Recovers After Strong Consumer Sentiment Data - July 14, 2023