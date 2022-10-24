China’s economic growth accelerated in the third quarter after the relaxation of Covid restrictions, but other economic indicators signaled a mixed picture, official data revealed Monday. Gross domestic product logged an annual growth of 3.9 percent in the third quarter, faster than the 0.4 percent expansion seen in the second quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.
