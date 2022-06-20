China Refrains From Rate Cut Despite Economic Challenges

China refrained from an interest rate cut on Monday despite the economic challenges as such a move would go against the hawkish stance of global central banks and pose a threat of capital outflow. After a reduction in May, the People’s Bank of China left the five-year loan prime rate or LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, unchanged at 4.45 percent.
