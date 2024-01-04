China’s service sector gained momentum at the end of the year amid new business posting the strongest rise in seven months, upbeat business sentiment and rising employment. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, rose to 52.9 in December from 51.5 in November, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The reading was forecast to rise slightly to 51.6.
