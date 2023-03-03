China’s service sector activity gained strength in February with strong support from new business and employment after the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, survey results published by S&P Global showed on Friday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index picked up to 55.0 in February from 52.9 in January. The reading was slightly above economists’ forecast of 54.7 and the threshold 5
