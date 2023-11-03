China’s service sector growth improved in October but the expansion remained muted as new business logged the weakest rise in ten months and firms were more cautious about the economic outlook, the latest Purchasing managers’ survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday. The headline Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 50.4 in October. The reading improved from September’s nine-mo
