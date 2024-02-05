The Chinese service sector continued to expand in January, but the pace of expansion moderated on slowing new order growth, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, unexpectedly fell to 52.7 in January from a five-month high of 52.9 in the previous month. The score was seen at 53.0.
