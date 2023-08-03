China’s service sector expanded at a faster pace at the start of the third quarter, underpinned by the solid growth in new business, survey results released by S&P Global revealed on Thursday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose more-than-expected to 54.1 in July from a five-month low of 53.9 in June. The expected reading was 52.5.
