China’s service sector grew at the slowest pace in eight months in August largely due to weaker new business, signaling a slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter.
The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped more-than-expected to 51.8 in August from 54.1 in July. The expected score was 53.6. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.
