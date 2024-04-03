China’s service sector expanded at a faster pace in March with rising new business and improving confidence, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday. The Caixin service sector Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, rose to 52.7 in March from 52.5 in February. The score signaled an increase in services activity for the fifteenth successive month.
