China’s service sector registered another strong growth in April underpinned by the rise in output as the impact of the pandemic continued to fade. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 56.4 in April from 57.8 in March, survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday. A reading above the neutral 50.0 indicates expansion.
