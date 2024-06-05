China’s service sector growth accelerated to a ten-month high in May on strong new business inflows, survey results from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 54.0 in May from 52.5 in the previous month. The score signaled that the sector expanded for a seventeenth consecutive month and at the strongest pace since July 2023.
