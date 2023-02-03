China’s service sector expanded for the first time in five months at the start of the year with the rollback of pandemic related restrictions, survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 52.9 in January from 48.0 in December. The reading was also above economists’ forecast of 51.6.The score exceeded the neutral 50.0 mark.
