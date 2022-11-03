China’s service sector registered a sustained slowdown in activity as efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 continued to disrupt business operations in October, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.4 in October from 49.3 in the previous month. The reading signaled that the sector contracted the most since May.
Read Full Story
- China Services Activity Continues To Deteriorate In October - November 3, 2022
- European Economics Preview: BoE Likely To Hike Rates By 75 Bps - November 3, 2022
- Dollar Rebounds After Mild Setback Post Fed Rate Decision - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post