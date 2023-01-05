China’s service sector shrank for the fourth consecutive month in December as the ongoing measures to contain the Covid-19 disrupted operations and hampered demand. At 48.0, the Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from a six-month low of 46.7 in November. But a reading below 50.0 suggests the sector remains in the contraction zone.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade, Construction PMI Due - January 5, 2023
- China Services Activity Logs Fourth Consecutive Contraction - January 5, 2023
- Dollar Stays Weak Despite Paring Some Early Losses - January 4, 2023