China set a moderate growth target for this year which would require no strong stimulus to achieve given the rebound the economy gained from the relaxation of he Covid pandemic restrictions. Outgoing Premier Li Keqiang announced a growth target of around 5.0 percent in 2023 at the annual legislative session on Sunday as officials turn their focus on other areas like technology and infrastructure
