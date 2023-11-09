China slipped into a deflation again in October on falling food prices and producer prices continued to decline amid renewed economic weakness. Consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in October from a year ago after staying flat in September, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday. The rate matched expectations. Earlier, inflation had turned negative in July.
