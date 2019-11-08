China’s exports fell less than expected in October and imports declined for the sixth month in a row, official data showed Friday. In dollar terms, exports decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year in October, data from the General Administration of Customs reported. Economists had forecast shipments to fall at a faster pace of 3.9 percent after September’s 3.2 percent decrease. Exports to the US decl
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China’s Exports Fall Less Than Expected - November 7, 2019
- European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due - November 7, 2019
- U.S. Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected To 211,000 - November 7, 2019