China’s Exports Fall More Than Expected

China’s exports declined more than expected in September reflecting weak global growth and trade disputes with the US administration. In dollar terms, exports fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in September, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Monday. This was bigger than the expected 3 percent decrease and prior month’s 1 percent fall.
