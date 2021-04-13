China’s Exports Rise Less Than Expected In March

China’s exports logged a double-digit growth in March but at a slower than expected pace, while imports growth exceeded expectations, data from the customs office showed on Tuesday. Exports increased 30.6 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the forecast of 35.5 percent.
